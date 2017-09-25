GRAFTON - Grab your bait and tackle box, friends and family and head down to the Mississippi riverfront in Grafton. The Fourth Annual River Rat Catfish Classic tournament kicks off Oct. 7 and 8 with great cash prizes, riverside fishing activities for kids and some great fried fish.

Tournament teams can consist of two to four members with a six rod limit. Fishing takes place each day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants must start from the Grafton Harbor at 7 a.m. The prize money is based on participation, with 80 percent of the collection going back to the winners in first to sixth place. The tournament is sponsored by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce. The cost to participate is $100 per boat.

“The River Rat Catfish Tournament is such a fun event,” Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin said. “We had to reschedule it this year due to flooding in the spring. But holding it in the fall will give it a new flavor for participants. We can’t wait to see who catches the biggest fish!”

The Little Whiskers Catfish Tournament will allow children to get into the game with a chance to reel in the big one. Held both days along the river bank at Grafton Harbor during the tournament, kids of all ages will have a chance to snag that elusive Grandpa catfish.

More details and registration for both the River Rat Catfish Classic and the Little Whiskers Catfish Tournament can be found at www.EnjoyGrafton.com or the River Rat Catfish Classic page on Facebook.

