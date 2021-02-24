ST. LOUIS – Five years ago, Kevin Lemp, Founder and CEO of 4Hands Brewery Co. wanted to create a beer to give back to the city that gave everything to him. With that, City Wide American Pale Ale was born and became the official philanthropic beverage of the company. Since 2016, the brewery has given more than $250,000 to dozens of deserving non-profit organizations in the St. Louis area.

“This beer is our voice, our change agent in the community and our badge of honor,” said Lemp. “We see City Wide as a collaboration with everyone who claims they are ‘From St. Louis for St. Louis.’ We wanted to create something that would immerse us into St. Louis to learn, see and work to become a pillar in this amazing community. City Wide has helped us accomplish that and much more!”

For every case of City Wide sold in the St. Louis market, 4Hands Brewing Co. donates back $1 to a specific non-profit that 4Hands carefully researches and chooses as a team. The charities chosen for 2021 are the Ronald McDonald House, Missouri Forest Releaf, Safe Connections and Home Sweet Home. “The long-lasting relationships we have made as individuals and as a company through our non-profit partners is beyond what we expected,” added Lemp. For more information on how to become a partner, visit www.citywidestl.com.

4Hands Brewing Co. is located at 1220 S. 8th Street in the heart of downtown St. Louis. 4Hands provides the craft beer enthusiast a handcrafted portfolio inspired by the American craft movement as well as traditional Belgian and French style Farmhouse ales. The use of wine and spirit barrels containing an array of fruit, herbs and spices in conjunction with wild yeast strains enhances the flavors to produce a one-of-a-kind beer. Visit the tasting room, take a tour, and enjoy creative pub fare seven days a week. For more information about the brewery visit www.4handsbrewery.com.

