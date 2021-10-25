ST. LOUIS - The 44-foot sailing vessel that was stuck on Chain of Rocks since October 13, 2021, freed itself during the high winds overnight, the U.S. Coast Guard reported Monday afternoon.

"We verified it by sending a Coast Guard member to look for the vessel this morning and confirmed that it was no longer there," Lt. Jim Long, a spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard said. "The Dingy from the sailing vessel was located downstream this morning by a construction barge crew.

"The Coast Guard issued a Safety Marine Information Broadcast to inform the maritime public to be on the lookout for the drifting 44-foot sailing vessel. At this time no reports have been made.

Two were rescued from the boat on October 13 when it became stuck. As of that date, no one has been on board the vessel because of the danger. The couple said they made a mistake and navigated down the main channel of the river instead of using the canal that bypasses the Chain of Rocks area.

At the request of the vessel owner, Towboat US, out of Port Charles Marina, dispatched a small boat to search for the vessel this morning and did not locate it.

