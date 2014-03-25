WHO: Presenters from 44 of the Midwest’s most promising entrepreneurial growth companies, regional and national venture capitalists, corporate and private investors and investment bankers

WHAT: 15th Annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum

WHEN: Wednesday, March 26, 2014

3:00 p.m. Registration begins

5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. Opening Reception

Thursday, March 27, 2014

7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. Registration and Forum breakfast

8:00 a.m.-8:45 a.m. Breakfast program

8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Company presentations

12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Forum luncheon and program

WHERE: Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch; 315 Chestnut Street, St. Louis, MO 63102



SIGNIFICANCE: For its 15th year, InvestMidwest is providing an opportunity for 44 emerging, privately held companies throughout the Midwest to present their business plans to an assembly of the nation’s top venture capitalists, corporate and private investors and investment bankers. More than 40 venture capital firms will be represented at this year’s forum, with more than 80 venture, private equity and angel investors already registered to attend the forum to hear the presentations. The goal of InvestMidwest is to promote greater entrepreneurship, business growth and expansion in the Midwest by providing presenters with the capital needed to move forward with their business endeavors. This year, the InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum is supported by a diverse group of public and corporate sponsors and features applicants from throughout the Midwest who have launched entrepreneurial growth companies in life sciences, technology and food/agriculture/bioenergy industries.

This year’s event is being held in conjunction with the St. Louis launch of the Enstitute apprenticeship program for 21st century careers in technology, business, design and apprenticeship. Launched in New York in September 2012, the program matches 18-24 year olds with one to two- year paid apprenticeships at high-growth startups. As part of the St. Louis launch, the St. Louis Regional Chamber and InvestMidwest are collaborating to host the venture capital supporters of Enstitute’s New York City program.

The 2014 InvestMidwest event will also feature a major announcement from St. Louis' corporate and nonprofit bioscience leadership that will further enhance the region's reputation as a bioscience hub and expand efforts that have already produced more than $129.5 million in economic impact. Attendees at this year’s forum will also hear from nationally noted speakers Bobbly Franklin, President and CEO of National Venture Capital Association (NVCA), and Kerry J. Preete, Executive Vice President of Global Strategy at Monsanto Company.

Editor’s Note: Details on the presenting companies will be distributed at the event or are available via email for those who would like an advance copy to help prepare for covering the event. Please contact Pamela Powell at 314-436-9090 or pam@hausergrouppr.com to make arrangements and/or RSVP.

