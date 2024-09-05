GODFREY – More than 1,000 cyclists will converge on Lewis and Clark Community College on Sept. 7-8 for the 40th Annual Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride, an event dedicated to raising awareness and funds for multiple sclerosis research. Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the event celebrates its 10th year at the college’s picturesque campus.

Cyclists will ride up to 200 miles over the two-day event, with routes that showcase the scenic limestone bluffs along the Great River Road and wind through various communities, including Alton, Fosterburg, and Jerseyville. This year’s ride aims to raise $1.3 million to support groundbreaking research and provide vital assistance to the over 9,300 individuals living with MS in the region and the 1 million individuals impacted nationally. “Each year, nearly 56,000 cyclists and more than 5,000 teams across the country ride together to change the world for people living with MS, one mile at a time,” according to event organizers.

Participants can choose from 25-, 50-, 75-, and 100-mile routes each day, ensuring options for cyclists of all skill levels. The fully supported ride will traverse through multiple districts, including Godfrey, Bethalto, Otterville, and more.

The event’s Premier National Sponsor is Primal, and Left Hand Brewing Company serves as the National Sponsor of Bike MS. For those interested in participating or volunteering, registration is available at www.gatewaybikems.org, or by contacting the event support team at 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

