$400,000 Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot Won in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE – A $400,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Midwest Petro, 8065 State Route 143 in Edwardsville on Friday, May 15, in the evening draw. The person matched all five numbers: 05 - 09 - 10- 15 - 18, to win the jackpot.
Illinois Lottery officials urge anyone who purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Friday night to check their tickets.
The retailer will receive a bonus of $4,000 (one percent of the prize amount) for selling the winning ticket.
The store manager at Midwest Petro was excited to hear of this big win. The store manager said: “Lucky Day Lotto is our customer’s favorite game to play and this is the largest win we have had in our store!”
More than 25,600 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. In all, players won more than $473,400 in this drawing.
The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of their ticket, keep it in a safe place, and call 1-800-252-1775 for more information on how to claim their prize. Guidelines for mailing in prize claims are available at: Illinois Lottery.com/winning.
Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.
