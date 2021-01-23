GLEN CARBON - For 40 years, the Glen-Ed Food Pantry at 125 5th St. in Edwardsville has served as a huge blessing for those in need of food and other assistance. The pantry was founded in 1980, proudly marking its 40th anniversary this year.

Amy Poos is the operations director today for the pantry. Community development/finances are coordinated by Jane Ahasay, also known for her work with the Bethalto Christmas Walk.

Through the COVID-19 Pandemic, community need has been high for the food pantry. Donations in November and December were “very thoughtful and generous,” Ahasay said. “We were OK during the holidays even without the Boy Scout Food Drive we would typically hold. Community support has been phenomenal. Recently, Artisan 222 held a food drive and brought us 400 pounds of food. We don’t know what March and April will be like, but we are asking again for community support.”

The food pantry is following COVID-19 rules with sanitation, masks, and social-distancing. During open hours there is a delivery table sitting out the front, main doors. Volunteers bring any food in that is dropped off.

Ahasay stressed the pantry's need for personal hygiene and cleaning supplies, as those sorts of supplies have become even more of a necessity during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Glen-Ed Food Pantry is a registered 501c3 non-profit. The pantry’s mission is to obtain and distribute food and other services to eligible families in need. The pantry serves the communities of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Worden, Midway, Moro, Dorsey, and Prairietown.

For many years, Judy Moody was the executive director of the Glen-Ed Food Pantry. Moody joined the pantry right after it's opening in 1980. She retired in 2019.

Two-hundred families are served a month by the pantry during normal situations. The board of directors consists of 18 churches within Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.

The pantry needs are as follows:

Any non-expired food item is accepted. The most needed items are:

Any low sodium canned vegetables

Canned spinach

Almond milk

Fruit juice

Mayonnaise

Body lotion

Cleaning products

Vegetables, fruits, and frozen meats and vegetables are also accepted

Clothing, housewares, and toys are also accepted. All donated items are available to patrons free of charge. Sometimes clothing may be sold with all proceeds going back to the pantry.

For any church, service organization, or business, the food pantry donations are definitely needed during the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic and beyond.

Food drop-off donations can be made during regular business hours, 3-5:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Contact the pantry at (618) 656-7506.

Visit the Glen-Ed Food Pantry website at:

https://www.glenedpantry.org/

