Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation will mark its 34th Annual Collage dinner and auction event while also celebrating the College’s 40th anniversary this year.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 in The Commons at Lewis and Clark’s Godfrey campus. The theme for this year’s scholarship fundraiser, “40 & Fabulous,” will commemorate the College’s 40 years of success (1970-2010).

The proceeds from the event fund the Distinguished Scholarship awards, which provide full tuition and fees scholarships to Lewis and Clark district high school students who rank within the top 10 percent of their graduating classes. Distinguished Scholar awards are also given to GED students who score exceptionally well on their GED exams.

“This year, we have more than 20 students who are directly benefitting from the success we experienced at last year’s event,” said Dale Chapman, Lewis and Clark president and executive director of the Foundation. “We receive a tremendous amount of community support for this event, and we are extremely grateful to our local businesses and individuals who continue to support the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation, and essentially, Lewis and Clark Community College students.”

The event will begin with a silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:45 p.m., and the oral auction at 8:30 p.m. Items in the silent auction include jewelry, home décor, art and photography, gift baskets, autographed memorabilia, and gift certificates for local businesses and restaurants. Items up for bid in the oral auction this year include vacations, sporting event tickets, garden parties, hunting excursions, jewelry and other unique recreational and VIP events.

Article continues after sponsor message

All of the items auctioned at the event are donated. The event also receives support from businesses and individuals who purchase advertisements in the program book for the event.

“Collage is always an enjoyable and exciting event to attend,” said Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation Board President Sharon Roberts. “There are so many great items to bid on, and the ultimate goal is to provide educational opportunities for students in this community.

The purpose of the event, along with the tremendous community support it receives, creates a fun atmosphere for the entire evening.”

Featured again this year will be the Tiffany boxes and a 50/50 raffle.

The cost to attend is $75 per person, and there are varying sponsorship opportunities still available. For more information about Collage, or to inquire about how to support the Foundation, call (618) 468-2011.

More like this: