SPRINGFIELD– Harness racing has been an integral part of the Illinois State Fair for more than 90 years and it all recommences Friday, August 13th. With four days of races scheduled, fairgoers will have ample opportunity to root for their favorite trotters and pacers at the famous Springfield Mile, recognized as one of the fastest dirt tracks in the world for its five world racing records.

Races are set to run at 12:00 pm August 13th, 14th, 18th and 19th. Free admission and pari-mutuel wagering provides avid horse fans and novices alike the opportunity to cheer on some of the finest horses in the State of Illinois.

“Come out and enjoy the ‘sport of kings’,” Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair Director said. “You might be lucky enough to witness an Illinois, or even a world record race time fall!”

Entries must be made by 10:00 am, 72 hours before the race. Double Draw on Tuesday, August 10th for Friday, August 13th and Saturday, August 14th. Double Draw on Sunday, August 15th for Wednesday, August 18th and Thursday, August 19th.

To enter, contact Hawthorne at 708/780-3700 or visit the U.S.T.A. website at ustrotting.com.

For general information, contact the State Fair Racing Office at 217/782-2239 (race days only), or Illinois Department of Agriculture Horse Racing Programs at 217/782-4231.

The Illinois State Fair Harness Racing schedule and livestream feed can be found on the Illinois State Fair website.

2021 Harness Racing Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 13, 2019 – Post Time: 12:00 noon

Saturday, Aug. 14, 2019 – Post Time: 12:00 noon

Sunday, Aug. 15, 2019 - No Racing

Monday, Aug. 16, 2019 – No Racing

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2019 – No Racing

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2019 – Post Time: 12:00 noon

Thursday Aug. 19, 2019 – Post Time: 12:00 noon

