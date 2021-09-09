EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police issued a public request Thursday for any information about an incident where a 3-year-old female was a shooting victim at 9:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. The 3-year-old later died from her injury on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

The East St. Louis Police Department (ESLPD) responded to the Roosevelt Homes located in the 1300 block of north 44th Street, East St. Louis for a gunshot victim call. Upon arrival, police officers located the victim who was identified as a 3-year-old female. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injury.

Article continues after sponsor message

ISP said the preliminary investigation indicates occupant(s) of a dark-colored sedan began shooting at a crowd of people standing outside Building 47 in the Roosevelt Homes. Individual(s) within the group returned fire. During the exchange of gunfire, a bullet entered Building 47 and struck the victim. Following the shooting, the suspect(s) fled the area.

This incident is being jointly investigated by the ESLPD and the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG). Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Illinois State Police Special Agent Emmarie Snyder at 618-301-6182 or if interested in a reward and you want to remain anonymous call CRIMESTOPPERS at 866-371-8477 (tips).

You can also visit https://www.stlrcs.org/victims/ to view the CRIMESTOPPERS Homicide Victim Bulletin. All media inquiries should be directed to ISP.Zone06.Media@illinois.gov.

More like this: