ALTON - Tim and Julie Meeks have reached another milestone towards fulfilling their dream as they prepare to celebrate their third year in downtown Alton.

Olive Oil Marketplace is located at 108 W. Third St. in Downtown Alton next to Tony's, Mosaic's and Bossanova. Tim and Julie’s unique gourmet food shop features the finest quality 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oils from top olive farms in Morocco, Italy, Spain, and Greece. You actually fill your own bottle from the stainless steel Fustis (foos-tees) featured in the center of the store.

Choose from a traditional Olive Oil from 6 different Regions around the World or over35 flavors infused with natural flavors. To complement the oils, Olive Oil Marketplace stocks more than 35 flavored Balsamic Vinegars imported from Modena, Italy. Olive Oil Marketplace offers much more than Olive Oil and Balsamics, but also offers a variety of Soups & Dips, Handmade Pastas, Seasonings and Rubs, Hot Sauces and Salsa’s, Gourmet Coffee Beans, Herbal Teas, Kitchen Gadgets, Bakeware and unique gift ideas.

Olive Oil Marketplace has a Gift Basket Service, bridal registry and custom labeling services and also does a considerable amount of gift certificates.

“OUR CUSTOMERS ARE GREAT,” Tim & Julie said. “The customers keep coming back for more.”

On July 30, 31 and Aug. 1, Olive Oil Marketplace will offer a 3’s Are Wild Appreciation/Sale Days.

“We are doing this for customer appreciation,” Tim said. “We look forward to our customers coming to celebrate with us. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

“Over the last three years, we have gotten to know a lot of the customers,” Julie said. “It is not a job for me; I am a people person. Many of my customers now are close friends. We have laughed together and cried together and they keep coming back. The repeat business has kept us in business.

We were nervous at the beginning when we opened our own store. But kept thinking back to the movie, “Field of Dreams” where they say “Build it and they will come.” The people in the communities have come to us.

“We are amazed at the number of customers visiting Alton regularly coming from as far away as, Greenfield and Jacksonville, Illinois, South County St. Louis, and beyond,” Julie explained. “They are so happy to see a store like ours in the area…they find it convenient …a destination…an experience.”

Guests are encouraged to, not only taste the oils and Balsamics, but interact and create new ways to mix and match pairings and share recipes at the shop.

Julie Meeks said the interaction with customers is extremely important to her. "A lot of people have never used these products before and ask us how to use it,” she said. “I will hold their hand through the whole process. You won’t get that anywhere else.”

“Our Oils and Balsamics speak for themselves,” Tim promised. “We welcome customer requests and look forward to the opportunity to earn their trust. Your experience is of the utmost importance. We are totally committed to exceeding expectations.”

We’ve worked hard to make it inviting…comfortable…where you feel welcome.”

Tim or Julie may be contacted at 618-304-3769 or sales@oliveoilmarketplace.com

