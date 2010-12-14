(Alton, IL) – Join Alton Marketplace for the “3rd Thursdays Late Night Shopping and Gallery Experience” on December 16th in downtown Alton to get the rest of your holiday shopping finished while having fun and supporting local businesses.

Participating shops will be extending their hours until 8:00pm. 3rd Thursdays is now happening year-round; details of each shop’s refreshments, special sales & giveaways are updated monthly on the Events page of www.AltonMarketplace.com.



Here are some of this month’s offers: Come in to By Design at 136 Front St. for fun, unique Christmas gifts. All synthetic fur throws, coats, jackets, vests and leg warmers are 25% off - really HOT fashion items this season! All of Lillian's designs are 25% off, as well. We also have high quality artist-made items. Come in for refreshments and have a relaxing shopping experience! Visit Body Restoration at 325 Market Street in Alton, where we will have chair massages, giveaways, and skin consultations with Stephanie. We will be offering spa and retail specials available for purchase. Come and enjoy our chocolate fountain and other refreshments. Mississippi Mud Pottery will offer 15% off all in-stock merchandise from 5-8pm for third Thursday! Located at 310 E. Broadway. Check out a variety of our glaze patterns on our website www.mississippimudpottery.biz and also become our fan on facebook! Stop by the Beall Mansion, located at 407 E. 12th Street in Alton, where will be providing a complimentary hot beverage with a paid admission for a 30-minute narrated mansion tour. Choose from a selection of all organic, free trade, single estate teas (black, green, white, or herbal), hot cocoa, spiced cider, coffee, or decaf. Tour Rates are as follows: Adults: $10.00, Seniors (60 and older): $7.50, Children (ages 3 to 12): $5.00, Children (under 3): Free! Jacoby Arts Center’s gallery and retail shop, The Artist Shop, will be open for visitors to stop in, browse the gallery exhibit, and shop for all their holiday gift-giving needs. Through The Artist Shop, we offer a wide variety of unique, one-of-a-kind treasures handcrafted by local artists, such fused glassware and jewelry, fiber art, ceramics, photography (including work featuring the character of the local area), paintings, and art on paper. We also have gift certificates available that can be used for classes, gift shop items, or even for our live music concerts. Visitors can also purchase raffle tickets to win 4 glass tumblers with your choice of size and color (a $68 value) by our featured artist, Esteban Prieto. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. The raffle drawing will be held on Wednesday, December 22 - just in time for Christmas! With the holiday season right around the corner, the Jacoby Arts Center provides many options to find that "something special" for everyone! Oz Artisan Bakery will be open for a Holiday Happy Hour this Third Thursday at 130 Front Street. B.Y.O.B. and we will uncork and pour and feast on our holiday noshes while looking over the magical Mississippi. Stop by Spirits Lounge at 300 State Street’s 2nd floor to see the gallery opening with the St. Louis Women's Caucus for Art. Featured artists are Virginia Dragschutz and her daughter, Dyann Kramer. You can also have your dinner at this 3rd Thursday stop! Visit Alton Stained Glass Works at 412 E. Broadway for some holiday refreshments and to see a live hot glass demonstration. State Street Market has many gourmet gift ideas, stop by 208 State St. for a gift certificate and check out our new dining room!

For more information, please call Alton Marketplace at: 463-1016 or visit www.AltonMarketplace.com

