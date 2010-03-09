(Alton, IL) - On Saturday, April 10, 2010 at 6pm, the Alton High School A-Town Steppers will have their 3rd Annual Step 4-Success As We Step Out Youth Violence Step Show in the AHS gymnasium. The cost is $5 per person and free to children 5 and under. In recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Violence Prevention Week, they are encouraging youth, area school step teams, community agencies, and community leaders to Step Out Violence. The objective of the step show is to bring awareness concerning violence against youth locally and nationally. They will have different community youth agencies to distribute brochures regarding youth violence prevention.

They will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Demetrious Johnson Foundation and Alton Boys and Girls Club. Eric Rivers, a nationally recognized comedian will host the event. The concession stand will be open for items on sale such as pizza, chips, soda, hot dogs, nachos, and candy. The performing step teams are: Arrowpoint Elementary, Elite Steppers, Platinum Steppers, Mashariki Multicultural Club, Parkway North HS, Parkway South HS, Omega Squires, Delta Regiment, DAKATA, Gentlemen of Vision, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. This will be a great family fun affair!

They are also having a Step-4-Success camp for elementary and middle school students and hip hop camp for high school students. The cost is $20 per student and includes a T-shirt, lunch, learn step/dance routines and learn ways to deal with bullying and teasing. Both camps are open to all races and genders. The A-Town steppers will teach the elementary and middle school students. Latosha Fox, former Rams cheerleader and former Alton High graduate, will teach the hip hop camp. Group photos will be available for $5.00.

There will be a coloring contest for youth ages 12 and under. The winner receives 2 free tickets to the show, T-shirt, and recognition at the show. For details on the coloring contest or camp please contact Rosa Burton at 474-2700 or email at rburton@altonschools.org

