The third annual Jordan Klope Memorial Sporting Clays and Trap Shoot is scheduled for March 14, and will benefit the Youth Shooting Program at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen's Club. The third annual Jordan Klope Memorial Sporting Clays and Trap Shoot is scheduled for March 14, and will benefit the Youth Shooting Program at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen's Club.

The Sporting Clays Shoot will take place at Otter Creek Hunt Club, 19201 Hunting Club Rd., west of Jerseyville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each participant will shoot 100 rounds at Otter Creek, and receive a memorial T-shirt, and lunch at the Sportsmen's Club in Godfrey. Cost is $50, and prizes will be awarded in the 16 and younger class, and adult class.

Trap will be shot at the Sportsmen's Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd. in Godfrey, from 1-3:30 p.m. Cost is $40 for 100 rounds, and includes targets, a memorial T-shirt and lunch. Prizes will be awarded in the 16 and younger class, and adult class.

The shoot is in memory of Klope, who was 15 when he died in a traffic accident on Dec. 23, 2012. He was a member of the Youth Trap Team.

More information is available at duckpro@frontiernet.net or 618 407-2616.

