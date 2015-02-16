The third annual Jordan Klope Memorial Sporting Clays and Trap Shoot is scheduled for March 14, and will benefit the Youth Shooting Program at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen's Club.
 
The Sporting Clays Shoot will take place at Otter Creek Hunt Club, 19201 Hunting Club Rd., west of Jerseyville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Each participant will shoot 100 rounds at Otter Creek, and receive a memorial T-shirt, and lunch at the Sportsmen's Club in Godfrey.  Cost is $50, and prizes will be awarded in the 16 and younger class, and adult class.
 
Trap will be shot at the Sportsmen's Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd. in Godfrey, from 1-3:30 p.m.  Cost is $40 for 100 rounds, and includes targets, a memorial T-shirt and lunch.  Prizes will be awarded in the 16 and younger class, and adult class.
 
The shoot is in memory of Klope, who was 15 when he died in a traffic accident on Dec. 23, 2012.  He was a member of the Youth Trap Team.
 
More information is available at duckpro@frontiernet.net or 618 407-2616.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 27, 2023 - JLGA Invites Potential Members To Retro Recruitment Event, Oct. 5

Aug 9, 2023 - 2023 Fall Pilot Ground School Classes Now Forming

Aug 4, 2023 - Lewis and Clark Announces 2023-2024 Scholarship Awards  

6 days ago - Roxana Class of 1966 Plans Memorial for Classmates Killed in Vietnam War

Sep 22, 2023 - Alton Memorial Convenient Care In Godfrey Moving To Brand-New Location

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.