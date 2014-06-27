The kids' triathlon is coming back to town. Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) and JCH Wellness Center are very proud to offer this exciting event again in 2014. A triathlon is an athletic event that consists of three phases: swimming, biking and running.

The Jersey Junior Tri, set for Saturday, August 16 at 9:00am, is for children 5-12 years old. The event will take place in and around Donor Pool within Dolan City Park, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. Age groups will consist of 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. The distances will

depend on the age group. The swim leg will be 25 yards for the two youngest groups/75 yards for the two oldest groups and will be held in Donor Pool. The bike leg will be 1 mile for the two youngest groups/2 miles for the two oldest groups and will take place on residential streets adjacent to Dolan Park. The run leg will be ½ mile for the two youngest groups/1 mile for the

two oldest groups and will be on roads and fields in Dolan Park. The transition area will be in the parking lot in front of Donor Pool.

The fee is $20 per participant for early registration, which ends on July 31 and will guarantee the participant?'s shirt size. The fee will be $25 per participant after July 31 and will not guarantee the participant'?s shirts size. Registration closes and will not be accepted after Tuesday, August 12.

Participation is limited to the first 75 participants, so register early! The event is open to all children, not just residents of Jersey County. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or

email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

JPRD is excited to add a new online registration option for the special event. There is a small convenience fee associated with the online registration option, so parents can still register in person or by mail with cash or check! Register online at

https://www.signupville.com/Jerseyville/Default.aspx.

Events such as this one need a lot of community support to make them safe and successful. Volunteers are greatly needed and appreciated. Course marshals, timers, and refreshment servers, as well as set-up/clean-up helpers are needed. If interested, please contact Jen Rogers with JCH Wellness Center at 618.498.3500 or jrogers@jch.org. Volunteers will receive two-day passes to JCH Wellness Center for volunteering their time.

Sponsors are also necessary in making this event memorable for the kids. Sponsors are needed for the shirts, goodie bags, medals, etc. Current sponsors at time of print are CNB Bank & Trust, Home Instead Senior Care, Jersey State Bank, Jerseyville Banking Center, Loellke Plumbing, WellSpring Resources, but more are needed. For more information, please contact Angela

Sullivan with JPRD at 618.498.2222 or asullivan@jerseyville-il.us.

