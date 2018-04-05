BRIGHTON - The Village of Brighton is gearing up for their 3rd Annual Barbecue Contest on Saturday, April 28, at Betsey Ann Park.

Mayor Michael Roberts said it’s always a great day when the community can come together and enjoy themselves with some delicious barbecue.

“People can come taste fantastic barbecue and get to see the contestants making it,” Mayor Roberts said. “It’s interesting to watch all those guys, what they’re doing and how they’re cooking.”

Contestants will be critiqued in four categories with judges deciding who will get to go home with a cash prize.

“They’re judged on appearance, tenderness, flavor and texture,” Mayor Roberts said. “Those are the four main categories we look at and these are some of the best barbecuers in the area, these ribs are just wonderful.”

Contestants have until Friday, April 20, to sign up for the annual contest for a $75 fee, which includes two t-shirts, by emailing mroberts1016@gmail.com or call 618-581-2247.

Tickets to attend the event are only $8 which includes the rib dinner and two sides with all the money going to support the Betsey Ann Park and various other local charities in the community.

“It’s a fun time,” Mayor Roberts added. “The difference of the cookers, there are people who use 55-gallon drums, there are people that use huge smokers and then there are others that use things you’d have in your own backyard. It just depends on who knows how to cook the best. One guy that won two years ago, he just had a little wood barbecue grill, but he knew how to cook ribs and he won.”

Following the Barbecue Contest, a P.I.A.S.A. Team Glow 5K will take place at 7:30 p.m. to raise funds for the grade school.

For more information visit www.brightonil.com or visit their Facebook page.

