

ALTON - An update on the 3-month-old taken in a stolen vehicle Friday: The baby was found safe and sound near 11:30 p.m. Friday after the van was first located.

The baby was found at Elliott Avenue and Commons in Alton in the car seat on the side of the road and the van abandoned on Wescott Avenue in Alton.

Emily Hejna of the Alton Police, confirmed a vehicle was stolen with a 3-month-old baby in the back seat at the time in the 700 block of Spring Street in Alton around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The mother, Gena Wilson, posted photos of the child and the van on Facebook.

The woman said the keys were in the ignition and she was getting out of the vehicle - a Gold Chevy Ventura minivan - and someone else jumped in.

Anyone with any information about the child or vehicle, contact Alton Police at (618) 463-3505. The van has the Illinois License plate of CL84393.

