ST. LOUIS COUNTY - At approximately 1 a.m. on July 17, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to the 11100 block of East Pasture Drive for a call for service for a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. On July 20, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Jerrard Shegog, 39 years of age, of the 4500 block of Alice Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

