The Friends of Art along with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Art & Design invite the public to the 39th annual ART AUCTION on March 16, 2016. The auction will be held in the Art West Gallery located in the Art and Design West building on the SIUE campus in Edwardsville.

The 2016 auction will offer original artworks donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced students. Additional work will be available to the highest bidder in a silent auction. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Ahrens & Niemeier auctioneers will start the bidding at 7 p.m. To view images of the artwork to be auctioned, visit Friends of Art SIUE on Facebook or attend a preview in the gallery on March 15 from 10:00am to 4:00pm and in the afternoon of Wed., March 16.

The Auction is a lively event that is a lot of fun and features friendly competition that provides participants as much excitement in bidding as winning the item.

Since l977 the Friends of Art organization has assisted the department in staging this fund-raiser. Last year’s auction allowed the department to invite 29 local, national and international artists and lecturers to the SIUE campus as well as providing funds for students to attend national conferences and awards for student exhibits.

Tickets are $7 for the general public, purchased at the door. Admission is free to all students and those who have donated works for the auction, as well as members of the Friends of Art. Free food will be provided and as long as the food lasts, there will be a cash bar.

Complimentary parking will be provided in Pay Lot B (SIUE’s Visitor’s Lot). Although parking will not be available adjacent to the building, attendees may be dropped off at the doors behind the Art and Design West building.

For more information visit www.siue.edu/artsandsciences/art/friends.shtml; or Friends of Art SIUE facebook. Contact us at friendsofart.siue@yahoo.com.

