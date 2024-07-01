ALTON - The Alton Amphitheater Commission is proud to welcome the 399th Army Rock Band back to the stage at the Alton Amphitheater for another high energy performance prior to Fireworks on the Mississippi on July 3rd. Also performing before the fireworks display will be DJ Bright.

“We are thrilled to have the 399th Army Rock Band returning to the amphitheater stage for another outstanding performance prior to this year’s Fireworks on the Mississippi,” said Dan Herkert, Amphitheater Commission Chair. “We are also excited to add DJ Bright to the entertainment lineup for what is one of the most popular events of the summer on the Alton riverfront.”

Gates will open for the free annual Fireworks on the Mississippi Independence Day celebration at the Alton Amphitheater at 5 p.m. on July 3rd. DJ Bright will be on stage from 5-7:30 p.m. and the 399th Army Rock Band will take the stage at 8pm, performing until the fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m.

A wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as food from a variety of vendors, will be available for purchase. Vendors include Pig On A Wing, Load It Your Way, Red Apron, Twist of Sol, Quick Bite Frozen Treats, Kona Ice, and funnel cakes sold by the Alton Amphitheater Commission.

About the 399th Army Rock Band

The 399th Army Rock band is a high-energy group composed of Active-Duty Soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. They promise a little something for everyone with their diverse collection of rock, pop and country songs that are sure to get your hearts pumping and your feet tapping.

This group provides a professional representation of the Army to thousands of people, both Military and Civilian, as they perform shows throughout the tri-state area of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Their cumulative four decades of experience allow them to provide the most impressionable and diverse experience possible to their listeners. They perform for many types of events ranging from military functions and outdoor concerts to more intimate shows for special projects and local area schools.



They are a component of the 399th Army Band, the musical ambassadors for the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence (MSCoE) at Fort Leonard Wood. The Rock Band is one of five Musical Performance Teams within the 399th Army Band. Their mission is to provide musical support and assist with recruiting efforts in the surrounding areas.

About DJ Bright

Captain Shantinique L. Bright has been a member of the United States Armed Forces for over nine years serving in the United States Navy and Air Force. As an Intelligence Officer, she currently serves at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, as Chief of Training Branch for the Air Mobility Command. She also actively serves and a DJ for official military events. Since 2015, Captain Bright has attended various military schools to include Air Force Intelligence School, Field Training, Naval Recruit Training, and IT A-School. Additionally, she has supported numerous military operations in Florida, Tennessee, Illinois, Mississippi, North Carolina, Alabama, Afghanistan, and Germany.



Captain Bright holds a degree in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and is actively working towards her goal of becoming a Judge Advocate General.

