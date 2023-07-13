CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Police reported today that a man was shot and killed in Carlinville on Wednesday and he later died at Carlinville Area Hospital.

The report to Carlinville Police came in at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday and once the man was found in the 1,000 block of Johnson Street near the Blackburn College campus, first responders performed life-saving measures. However, he was pronounced dead at Carlinville Hospital. Carlinville Police said the man was identified as 37-year-old Dana Morgan.

Officers from the Carlinville Protection District and Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance responded to the scene and the victim was then transported to the hospital.

There is a person of interest in the case. Carlinville Police will release more information whenever possible.

Contact Carlinville Police at (217() 854-3221 if you have any information in regard to the case or Macoupin and Madison County Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136. The Carlinville Police e-mail is info@carlinvillepolice.com.

