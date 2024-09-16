BELLEVILLE/FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Steve Johnson, a distinguished alumnus of Belleville East High School, has been named as an inductee of the Lancer Wall of Fame, the school has announced.

Johnson, who graduated in 1987, currently serves as the police chief of Fairview Heights. His career in law enforcement spans 35 years, during which he has made significant contributions both locally and internationally. He is known for his roles as a speaker, trainer, and mentor in the field of public service.

Article continues after sponsor message

Belleville East High School recognized Johnson not only for his professional achievements but also for his dedication to helping others.

"Steve Johnson has been a mentor to many who aspire to enter public service," the school noted in its announcement. His commitment to community service and public safety has made a lasting impact on countless individuals.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Johnson is a husband, father, and grandfather.

Johnson's induction into the Lancer Wall of Fame celebrates his extensive career and the positive influence he has had on both his community and the broader field of law enforcement.

More like this: