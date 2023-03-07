$350,000 Winning Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Sold At Godfrey MotoMartGODFREY - One lucky person won $350,000 Sunday evening from a Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at a Godfrey gas station.

Godfrey MotoMart, located at 5311 Godfrey Rd. sold the winning ticket.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The lucky winner hit all five numbers in the evening draw: 7-18-20-26-34 to win the $350,000 cash prize.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

More like this:

Oct 2, 2023 - $800,000 Winning Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Sold In Godfrey

Oct 30, 2023 - Illinois Lottery Player Wins $1.2 Million With Lucky Day Lotto

Oct 16, 2023 - Several Illinois Lottery Players Win Big With Lucky Day Lotto

Sep 26, 2023 - Illinois Lotto Player Wins $900,000

Aug 4, 2023 - Retailer In Chicagoland Area Strikes Again With Lucky Day Lotto Winner Five-Number Match

 