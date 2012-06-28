34th Annual Alton Road Runners Club Pee Wee Run
June 28, 2012 11:17 AM
34th annual Alton Road Runners PEE-WEE Run to be held Sunday 7-8-2012. The run is sponsored by Hit-N-Run Food Stores and Pepsi Cola with contributions from many Hit-N-Run vendors. Registration forms are available at any Hit-N-Run Store or at Gordon Moore Park the day of the run.
Click here for details.
