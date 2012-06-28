34th annual Alton Road Runners PEE-WEE Run to be held Sunday 7-8-2012. The run is sponsored by Hit-N-Run Food Stores and Pepsi Cola with contributions from many Hit-N-Run vendors. Registration forms are available at any Hit-N-Run Store or at Gordon Moore Park the day of the run.
