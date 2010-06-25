Sunday, July 11th the Hit N Run PEE WEE RUN will take place at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois. Children to age 14 may participate and can register that morning from 6:45-7:45am. The run, which begins at 8:00 am and goes a distance of ½ mile, costs $5.00 per runner. Each runner will get a T-shirt and ribbon with Free Refreshments and a raffle also available.

Mark Hackworth of Hit N Run, the long running sponsor of the event, noted that this is the oldest kids run in the country.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hit N Run Food Stores is located in Alton, Illinois and operates 6 Hit N Run Food Stores in Alton, East Alton, Wood River, Bethalto, and Granite City. They are committed sponsors of children’s programs contributing thousands annually to the D.A.R.E. Program and RiverBender.com Community Center among others.

For more information you can contact Mark Hackworth at 462-9829.

More like this:

Related Video: