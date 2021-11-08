EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police announced Monday that on Friday, November 5, 2021, the Office of St. Clair County State's Attorney James A. Gomric charged Trevon V. Raymond, a 31-year-old male of East St. Louis, with one count of First-Degree Murder.

The State Police said as it relates to the First-Degree Murder charge; Raymond is alleged to have without lawful justification and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to 47-year-old Michael Triplett of East St. Louis in that Raymond shot Triplett about the body with a firearm, thereby causing the death of Triplett.

These charges resulted from an incident that occurred on September 21, 2021, at 11:07 p.m. at 10th Street and Broadway in East St. Louis and was investigated by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) and the East St. Louis Police Department (ESLPD).

Triplett was shot at that location and transported to St. Louis University Hospital, where he died of his injuries. During the course of the investigation, a surveillance video was released of a vehicle and the public’s help was sought to identify that vehicle captured in the video. PSEG and ESLPD utilized information from the public in the investigation. Ultimately, the suspect was captured by the ESLPD and interviewed by PSEG personnel.

Bond on the above charge was set at $1 million. Raymond remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

The incident was jointly investigated by the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), East St. Louis Police Department, and the St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

