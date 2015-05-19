EDWARDSVILLE - The 31st Annual Bonifest will take place Friday and Saturday, May 22-23, 2015, at St. Boniface Parish, Edwardsville, IL, located at the intersection of Vandalia and Buchanan Streets. Come enjoy a great weekend!

Once the kick-off to summer for Edwardsville, Bonifest has grown to draw crowds from communities across the Metro East and St. Louis/St. Louis County. Bonifest 2015 will feature the popular 5K Run for Bonifest, great food, drinks, rides for all ages and music.

Festivities begin on Friday at 4 p.m. Blackwater Revival takes the Main Stage at 4:30 p.m. to energize the crowds with country and rock music. Friday night wraps up with The Breakfast Club playing 80’s party music from 8 – 11 p.m.

The Run for Bonifest 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. From 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. enjoy Blue Jay Happy Hour with discounted “all you can ride” wristbands for carnival rides ($28) and discounted food until 2 p.m. My Friend Mike takes the Main Stage from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., followed by Retro Boogie from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Bonifest concludes Saturday evening with Dirty Muggs providing the ultimate party experience from 8 – 11 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets are now available. Ride tickets are $18/24 (25 cent discount per ticket). Food, drink and game tickets are 80 cents (20 cent discount per ticket). Purchase pre-sale tickets at: St. Boniface Parish Office, Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, Bank of Edwardsville (four locations), TheEdge Bank, Market Basket, Shop ‘n Save, Dierbergs and Schnucks.

