EDWARDSVILLE - Metro Community Church in Edwardsville’s enormously popular Annual Easter Egg Drop by helicopter with 30,000 eggs is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with activities. The official helicopter drop is set for 1 p.m.

The event was postponed from Sunday, April 14.

John Helmkamp, Metro Community Church Director of Operations, said the Easter Egg Drop should once again draw a fantastic crowd.

“It is a great event and a way to give back to the community and reach our community,” Helmkamp said. “We look at is a dual-purpose opportunity. It is fun for the kids and they have a blast just watching the helicopter drop the eggs. It is a sight to see. We want to make sure all the kids get eggs and have fun.”

There will be food trucks, inflatables, and door prizes at the event.

Metro Community Church is located at 3551 Ridge View Road in Edwardsville.

