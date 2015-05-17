“Remember this day, men, for it will be yours for all time”–King Leonidas in the film “300”

It’s not likely that Mike Matheny has been as dramatic in addressing his team over the last few years, but the St. Louis Cardinals manager has received a similar effort from his troops. Sunday’s 2-1 victory earned the skipper his 300th career win.

“I guess…I haven’t really thought about 300 wins and what that means,” said Matheny afterwards. “Fortunate for each one. I appreciate it–every win we get as a club. And the longer I hang around, I’m fine with that.”

Matheny becomes the 12th manager in franchise history to reach the 300-win mark, joining the following:

Tony La Russa (1408)

Joe Torre (351)

Whitey Herzog (822)

Red Schoendienst (1041)

Johnny Keane (317)

Eddie Dyer (446)

Billy Southworth (620)

Frankie Frisch (457)

Gabby Street (313)

Branch Rickey (458)

Miller Huggins (346)

WONG REACHES 150

–Kolten Wong reached his own milestone in Sunday’s game, his 150th hit. It was a 434ft blast over the Cardinals bullpen into the right field seats.

“I just kind of had an idea of what was coming,” shared Wong. “He attacked Carp, Heyward, and Big City the same way. He came early with the fastball and then started going with the splitter early.

“He didn’t show me a single fastball my first two at-bats, so I went up there just guessing for a fastball. If he threw a splitter, I’d start battling after that but I wanted to go up there kind of being ready for that fastball just in case.”

Wong has averaged a home run for every 8.8 hits thus far in his career.

