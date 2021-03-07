SIUE (3-0-0) vs.

Western Michigan (1-0-0)

Sun., March 7, 1 p.m.

Korte Stadium

THE COUGARS: Play the final game of a three-game home stand today. SIUE is one of 25 unbeaten teams in the country so far this season. SIUE opens Mid-American Conference play today when Western Michigan comes to Edwardsville.

MID-AMERICAN: SIUE is opening its fourth (and final) season as an affiliate member of the MAC. The Cougars are 5-7-3 in their three seasons in the MAC.

CHECK THE SCHEDULE: The Cougars have already changed the schedule a number of times. The Saint Louis game was postponed due to weather. Last week's game was added when a scheduled game at Missouri State was canceled.

GOAL DIFFERENTIAL: SIUE is second in the Mid-American Conference and No. 24 in the NCAA with a +5 goal differential.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Oskar Lenz is second in the MAC in points (6), goals (2) and assists (2). Luis Martorell and Tor Erik Larsen are among four goalkeepers in the league with a shutout this year.

LAST GAME: The Cougars took until the 77th minute to score, and they held on to shut out Western Illinois last Sunday at Korte Stadium.

