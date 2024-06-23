ALTON - A local theater company will be performing at the Alton Amphitheater later this summer.

3 Purple Coats Productions will host “Honeysuckle Summer Nights” at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2024. Leah Becoat, the woman behind the company, explained that she is excited to premiere her show at the amphitheater and spread love throughout the community.

“It takes a lot to be at the amphitheater, so for people to believe in what I do, it validates my work and I’m very thankful for that,” Becoat said. “I’m going to take that down to the river and we’re going to do our best.”

Becoat explained that “Honeysuckle Summer Nights” is a vaudeville show with several acts and an overarching motif that provides a throughline in the show. The idea came to her in 2022 when she was working on a project called “Honeysuckle Love.” This project interviewed different couples for Black History Month and shared their love stories. She decided she wanted to expand the project, and “Honeysuckle Summer Nights” was born.

There will be performances by Jaida Moore, The Jared Hennings Band, Michelle Ross, C Brody, Dave and Tonya Goodrich, Erin Jo and the 3 Purple Coats Youth Troupe. The Retro Boogie Band will also play throughout the night.

Becoat founded 3 Purple Coats in 2013, and they performed their first show in the Mexico neighborhood in Alton later that year. She was overwhelmed by the positive feedback she received. Over the years, she has continued to write and produce shows through 3 Purple Coats.

“Now 11 years later, we go from a gravel parking lot to the Alton amphitheater,” she reflected.

This growth means a lot to Becoat, who emphasized that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. She thanked God and her family, especially her son, for their encouragement and support over the years. She believes that with “breath and vigor and strength,” you can do anything.

“I think what makes this experience unique is that I’m at an age now where I can order a senior coffee for 79 cents and my hair has turned white, but you’re never too old to dream,” she said. “To see myself aging, especially allowing me to go gray and being a Black woman and a middle-aged woman and still pursuing your dreams, I think that’s important.”

She hopes to see many people at “Honeysuckle Summer Nights” on Aug. 3. The theater company is also looking for sponsors. For more information about “Honeysuckle Summer Nights,” how to get tickets or how to become a sponsor, visit 3 Purple Coats Productions on Facebook or call 618-670-2395.

“I feel good about it, nervous and excited. Dreams, they do come true,” Becoat added. “I know someone, when I told them we will be performing at the amphitheater, they were like, ‘What's next?’ Whatever God allows.”

