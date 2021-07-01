Win $50 in Fireworks from Captain Jim's Fireworks

Captain Jim’s Fireworks, off U.S. Route 67 in West Alton, has generously put together three $50 prize packages for Riverbender Radio listeners. When you hear one of the patriotic songs specified below, be the first person to make a "Request" using the red button in the upper right, giving us your name, city, email, and leave your phone number in the comments section, so that we can get ahold of you quickly, to win!

3 CHANCES TO WIN:

July 1 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Trevor from Granite City!

Listen to The Eagle between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen.

July 2 from 12 - 1 pm - Congratulations to Alicia from Staunton!

Listen to The River between noon and 1 p.m. for Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue by Toby Keith.

July 2 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Rick from Brighton!

Listen to The Bridge between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Party In The U.S.A. by Miley Cyrus.