ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police say five people have been shot and three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene at Floy and West Florissant Avenues in North St. Louis.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two others encountered gun shot wounds to their legs.



"This is all outside as far as we can tell. We have a large number of ballistic pieces of evidence on the scene. We have to sort through it," said Major Mary Warnecke with the SLMPD. "We are trying to put those pieces together over here. Hopefully, we can get someone to cooperate and tell us what happened."

Homicide detectives were called to the scene. St. Louis Police said there have been at least 153 homicides this year in the city.



