On Saturday, July 19th from 10:00am-1:00pm, the general public is invited to learn from a variety of resources currently available to Veterans and their families in the Metro East area. This free event will spotlight SSP's partnerships with local agencies that serve veterans and highlight services SSP will be able to provide thanks to the IL Department of Veterans' Affairs Cash Grant.

Over 15 vendors will be on site with information beneficial to anyone who has served in any branch of the armed forces. Vendors include: Illinois Guardianship Association and Gent Funeral Home, Madison County Veteran's Assistance Commission, Wellspring Resources, Vitas Innovative Hospice, Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation, Lewis and Clark Community College- Veterans Services, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, Chestnut Credit Counseling, Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), East Saint Louis Vet Center, Senior Services Plus Community Care Program, Mobile Vet Center, Chestnut Health Systems, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, VFW Post 1308, and the Illinois Department of Veteran's Affairs-East Alton Office.

A light breakfast will be sponsored by Vitas Innovative Hospice. Raffle prizes will be offered by each vendor, and all proceeds from our raffle will go directly to helping cover the costs of social networking events for members of the 2014 Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies program. A children's activity corner will also be available throughout the event, which is sponsored by Wellspring Resources.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information on this event, visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or contact Community Based Services Director Devon Neal at 618-465-3298 ext. 135 or dneal@seniorservicesplus.org.

