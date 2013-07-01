The kid?s triathlon is coming back to town. Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) and JCH Wellness Center are very proud to offer this exciting event again in 2013. A triathlon is an athletic event that consists of three phases: swimming, biking and running.

The Jersey Junior Tri set for Saturday, August 17 at 9:00am is for children 5-12 years old. The event will take place in and around Donor Pool within Dolan City Park, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. Age groups will consist of 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. The distances will depend on the age group. The swim leg will be 25 yards for the two youngest groups/75 yards for the two oldest groups and will be held in Donor Pool. The bike leg will be 1 mile for the two youngest groups/2 miles for the two oldest groups and will take place on residential streets adjacent to Dolan Park. The run leg will be ½ mile for the two youngest groups/1 mile for the

two oldest groups and will be on roads and fields in Dolan Park. The transition area will be in the parking lot in front of Donor Pool.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fee is $20 per participant for early registration which ends on July 31. The fee will be $25 per participant after July 31. Registration closes and will not be accepted after Tuesday, August 12. Participation is limited to the first 75 participants, so register early! The event is open to all children, not just residents of Jersey County. For more information or to learn how to register for this great event, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222.

Events, such as this, need a lot of community support to make it a safe and successful event. Volunteers are greatly needed and appreciated. Course marshals, timers, refreshment servers as well as set-up/clean-up helpers are needed. If interested, please contact Jen Rogers with JCH Wellness Center at 618.498.3500 or jrogers@jch.org. Volunteers will receive two day passes to JCH Wellness Center for volunteering their time.

Sponsors are also necessary in making this event memorable for the kids. Sponsors are needed for the shirts, goodie bags, medals, etc. Current sponsors are CNB Bank & Trust, Home Instead Senior Care, Jones Sanitation, Loellke Plumbing, Steckel Produce, Varble Orthodontics and WellSpring Resources. For more information, please contact Angela Sullivan with JPRD at 618.498.2222 or asullivan@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this: