On Saturday, June 16, The Nature Institute presents a celebration of music and nature featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra. The In Harmony with Nature event will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour and open house at Talahi Lodge. The concert is from 6:00 p.m. to dusk on the grounds of TNI’s John M. Olin Nature Preserve at 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey, IL.

Food and drink from Gentelin’s will be available for purchase or you may bring a picnic. All alcohol must be purchased onsite. Carpooling is encouraged and be sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair. The rain date is Sunday, June 17.

In Harmony with Nature proved to be very popular last year and we hope to make it even better this year. Tickets are $20 for TNI Members, $25 for nonmembers, children 12 and under are FREE!

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thenatureinstitute.org or by calling 618-466-9930. Tickets may also be purchased at Liberty Bank, Jacoby Arts Center, and the Alton Visitor Center.

