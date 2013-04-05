The Nature Institute (TNI) is excited to host the 2nd annual Riverbend Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 13th. This event will be held, rain or shine, on the grounds of the historic Talahi Lodge in Godfrey from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Partnering with Alton Main Street, @COM and the Sierra Club, TNI will again bring the Riverbend community together for this celebration of nature, music, food, and the arts. Guests can participate in organized hikes along TNI’s woodland trails, enjoy fresh, local foods, and peruse unique goods by local vendors and artists.

Other features will include live music (open jam so bring your instruments!), a children’s activity corner with nature-inspired arts and crafts, hands-on informational booths, clothing swaps and textile collection, and electronic recycling opportunities. A range of sponsorship levels for the event are available to interested vendors, organizations, and businesses.

For more information on sponsorship or to request a vendor/participant registration form, please contact TNI at (618) 466-9930 or info@thenatureinstitute.org by Friday, April 5.

This family-friendly event is FREE and open to the public so please plan to join us!

