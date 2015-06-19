Join the members of Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club for our 2nd Annual Craft Beer Tasting at the Jacoby Arts Center on June 20 from 5-10 PM at 627 East Broadway, Alton, Il.

Templar Brewing, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Excel Brewery, Recess Brewing, and Main Street Brewing Company will all be in attendance to talk shop and share their craft!

We will also have representatives from Koerner Distributor and Donnewald Distributing Company pouring a variety of the local and national brews they handle.

ATTN: Amateur brewers enter your best efforts in our homebrew contest and receive $5.00 of your admission!

Article continues after sponsor message

Catered hors d'oeurves, tasting glass, and live music included.

Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the door

Contact Jon Clark at jonelizastuart@gmail.com or 618-593 0035.

More like this:

Related Video: