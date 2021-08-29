EDWARDSVILLE - A 2-month-old male passenger died in a two-unit fatal traffic crash at Interstate 270 westbound east of Interstate 255 at 9:59 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2021.

The westbound lanes of I-270 were closed for the investigation; all lanes were reopened at approximately 1:10 p.m. The investigation into the crash continues.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 11:

WHAT: Two Unit Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 270 westbound east of Interstate 255, Edwardsville, Madison

County

WHEN: Aug. 27, 2021 at approximately 9:59 a.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2011 White Ford F350

Unit 2- 2012 Blue Ford Focus

DRIVERS: Unit 1- William E. Ball, 42-year-old male of St. Louis, MO

Unit 2- Christian A. Mueller, 23-year-old male of Granite City, IL

(Transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries)

PASSENGER: Unit 2- 2-month-old male juvenile of Granite City, IL (Deceased)

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was

in the middle lane and Unit 2 was in the right lane. The right lane was shut

down for work crews and Unit 2 was stopped and waiting to merge to the

left. Unit 2 merged to the middle lane and was rear-ended by Unit 1. The

two-month-old male passenger of Unit 2 was transported to a local

hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of Unit 1 did not

report any injuries. The westbound lanes of I-270 were closed for the

investigation; all lanes were reopened at approximately 1:10 p.m. The

investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this

time.

CHARGES: Pending Investigation

The public is reminded all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

