2-Month-Old Male Passenger Dies In Two-Unit Fatal Traffic Crash On I-270 Near Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - A 2-month-old male passenger died in a two-unit fatal traffic crash at Interstate 270 westbound east of Interstate 255 at 9:59 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2021.
The westbound lanes of I-270 were closed for the investigation; all lanes were reopened at approximately 1:10 p.m. The investigation into the crash continues.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 11:
WHAT: Two Unit Fatal Traffic Crash
WHERE: Interstate 270 westbound east of Interstate 255, Edwardsville, Madison
County
WHEN: Aug. 27, 2021 at approximately 9:59 a.m.
VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2011 White Ford F350
Unit 2- 2012 Blue Ford Focus
DRIVERS: Unit 1- William E. Ball, 42-year-old male of St. Louis, MO
Unit 2- Christian A. Mueller, 23-year-old male of Granite City, IL
(Transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries)
PASSENGER: Unit 2- 2-month-old male juvenile of Granite City, IL (Deceased)
PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was
in the middle lane and Unit 2 was in the right lane. The right lane was shut
down for work crews and Unit 2 was stopped and waiting to merge to the
left. Unit 2 merged to the middle lane and was rear-ended by Unit 1. The
two-month-old male passenger of Unit 2 was transported to a local
hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of Unit 1 did not
report any injuries. The westbound lanes of I-270 were closed for the
investigation; all lanes were reopened at approximately 1:10 p.m. The
investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this
time.
CHARGES: Pending Investigation
The public is reminded all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
More like this: