MEDORA - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at 4:37 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Illinois 267 at Illinois 111 in Medora.

Matthew E. Grizzle, a 28-year-old male from Fidelity - was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. Benjamin P. Ruyle, a 39-year-old male from Medora – was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for reconstruction and recovery for approximately five hours. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) responded and is continuing the investigation.

The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 18

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois 267 at Illinois 111, Medora, Macoupin County

WHEN: September 24, 2020 at 4:37 AM

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Red 2005 GMC Pickup

Unit 2 – Blue 2015 Kia Passenger Car

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Benjamin P. Ruyle, a 39 year old male from Medora, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Matthew E. Grizzle, a 28 year old male from Fidelity - Airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Deceased)

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Due to a previous crash at Illinois 267 and Illinois 111, unit 1 was sitting sideways, disabled, in the roadway. Unit 2 was traveling northbound on Illinois 267. Unit 2 struck the passenger side of unit 1.

Unit 2 left the roadway to the right and came to rest the east ditch. Both drivers were airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of unit 2 succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

