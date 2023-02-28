BUNKER HILL - Zion Lutheran Church is hosting its 27th annual Sausage Dinner on Sunday, March 5 from noon to 5 p.m., or while supplies last. They will also be hosting a series of Fresh Meat Sales from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5.

The sausage dinner will be drive-thru only at the church, located at 609 E. Warren St. in Bunker Hill. All meals include pork sausage links, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, sauerkraut, applesauce, cranberries, and dessert, all for $15 per meal.

“We give it all to you in a tray, and then you just come pick it up,” said Jane Baker, church trustee and member of the Sausage Committee. “You get every bit of it.”

Baker added that the event has been a longstanding tradition in the community.

Fresh Meat Sales will also be held at the shed next to the church on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as on Sunday, March 5 from noon to 6 p.m.

Baker said a wide variety of meats will be available to purchase, including blood sausage, liver sausage, pork chops, garlic and plain sausage links, bulk sausage, ribs, and sticks of jerky. Fried sausage links will be available to purchase on Sunday only.

For more information, call Baker at (618) 973-2666 or Gordon at (618) 535-1844.

