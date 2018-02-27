27th Anniversary of the Operation Desert Storm Cease Fire
BELLEVILLE -Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs will present the 27th anniversary Desert Storm Remembrance Ceremony.
The ceremony marks the 27th anniversary of the cease fire date, ending Operation Desert Storm. The general public is invited to attend this dignified ceremony honoring Illinois Veterans who served in Operation Desert Storm, and remembering those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
MG (RET) William L. Enyart will be the keynote speaker.
WHEN: Wednesday, February 28, 2018
WHERE: Lindenwood University-Belleville, 2600 W. Main St. Belleville
Alice E. Ackermann Welcome Center
Parking is available in the Baer Lot along with the Pyramid Lot
TIME: 10:00 am
More like this: