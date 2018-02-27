BELLEVILLE -Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs will present the 27th anniversary Desert Storm Remembrance Ceremony.

The ceremony marks the 27th anniversary of the cease fire date, ending Operation Desert Storm. The general public is invited to attend this dignified ceremony honoring Illinois Veterans who served in Operation Desert Storm, and remembering those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

MG (RET) William L. Enyart will be the keynote speaker.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 28, 2018

WHERE: Lindenwood University-Belleville, 2600 W. Main St. Belleville

Alice E. Ackermann Welcome Center

Parking is available in the Baer Lot along with the Pyramid Lot

TIME: 10:00 am

