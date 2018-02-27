BELLEVILLE -Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs will present the 27th anniversary Desert Storm Remembrance Ceremony.

The ceremony marks the 27th anniversary of the cease fire date, ending Operation Desert Storm. The general public is invited to attend this dignified ceremony honoring Illinois Veterans who served in Operation Desert Storm, and remembering those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

MG (RET) William L. Enyart will be the keynote speaker.

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Wednesday, February 28, 2018

WHERE: Lindenwood University-Belleville, 2600 W. Main St. Belleville
Alice E. Ackermann Welcome Center
Parking is available in the Baer Lot along with the Pyramid Lot

TIME: 10:00 am

More like this:

May 28, 2023 - Alton VFW Post 1308 Members Chad And Angie Discuss Memorial Day And More

Aug 18, 2023 - Belt Law Helps Tackle Increasing Number Of Food Deserts

Yesterday - Update On Illinois American Water Sewer System Work In Alton

May 28, 2023 - Post Commander Wayne Able Reflects On Service As Memorial Day Approaches

Apr 10, 2023 - Donations Being Taken: Sibley, VFW Posts Give Back To Veterans In Mississippi Tornado

 