EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge carrying 26th Street over the Norfolk Southern railroad, between Illinois 15 and Bond Avenue in East St. Louis, reopened Friday, Aug. 23.

The project, which consists of repairing the bridge approaches and structural steel, began earlier this summer.

In April, the 26th Street bridge approach was fully closed to repair damage after the bridge was hit. During the closure, IDOT also completed pavement patching within the closure area.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and all detour signs prior to the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

