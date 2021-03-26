The 26th Annual St. Louis Jewish Film Festival will be held virtually this summer, from June 6 through June 13. The Festival will present a selection of 13 documentary and feature films from around the world. While all films depict a piece of the Jewish experience, the themes are universal and meant to be appealing to all, regardless of faith.

Breaking Bread, Beth Hawk's award-winning documentary about Jews & Arabs cooking together is the perfect recipe to satiate hungry film audiences.

Thought-provoking, and sometimes disturbing, Antisemitism delves deeply into the insidious origins of antisemitism in France from the Middle Ages to the 1894 Dreyfus Affair to the present day.

Ma’aborat reveals the discrimination and harsh conditions which awaited Jewish refugees from the Middle East and North Africa when they came to Israel in the 1950s.

More than just a sports film, Aulcie candidly tells the story of the rise and downfall of one of Israel’s greatest sports legends.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two documentaries, Love It Was Not and The Good Nazi, present somewhat different views of the typical Nazi officer.

Lighter films that entertain include Kiss Me Kosher and Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me.

In addition to these compelling films, the Festival offers discussions with filmmakers and others associated with the films. A complete list of films and discussions, go to www.stljewishfilmfestival.org.

Films will be available for viewing throughout the festival and screened virtually through the film platform, Eventive. An all-access Festival pass can be purchased for $95. Individual films are $14 each. View the complete Film Festival schedule and buy tickets at stljewishfilmfestival.org starting April 9.

The 2021 Jewish Film Festival co-chairs are Marilyn K. Brown, Jeffrey Korn and Paula Sigel. The Jewish Film Festival is a program of the Jewish Community Center.

More like this: