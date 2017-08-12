EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police De partment will be holding its 26th Anniversary D.A.R.E. Show Sunday, Aug. 20, at Edwardsville High School.

In addition to the car, truck and motorcycle show there will be plenty of free family fun for the community.

The day will include food at Patty's Pit Stop in the school cafeteria, vendor booths, silent auction, 26th Anniversary t-shirts and a bounce house for the kids in the school gym from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

New to the show this year will be a raffle for the "Ultimate Car Care Package" which will include a $600 gift card to Dobbs, $300 gas card, and a $100 car wash gift card. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Edwardsville Police Department and Edwardsville Goshen Market Saturday, Aug. 12, and at the D.A.R.E. show.

Also new this year will be a performance from "The 60's Chick's." The George Portz Band and Edwardsville High School Dance Teams will also be performing, and the Model T Club will be putting on a demonstration at noon that will include putting together a Model T in 15 minutes or less and have it running.

Registration can be done from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the day of the show for a $15 entry free with dash plaques and goody bags to the first 350 entries.

Pre-registration can be done online at Edwardsvilledare.com, and all the proceeds go the Edwardsville Police Department D.A.R.E. program of District 7 Public and Parochial Schools.

For more information call 618-363-3609 or visit Edwardsvilledare.com.

