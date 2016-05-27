GRAFTON – The 25th annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair will be held at Pere Marquette State Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11. This free, fun-filled event is perfect for the whole family. Kids can participate in more than 25 educational stations to learn the skills of fishing.

Some of the favorite stations at the Fishing Fair include a catch-and-release bluegill pond, where young anglers can have their photograph taken with their catch; the popular One-Cast station where everyone wins a prize; and the Bow-fishing Stations where children can shoot in a pool or at a 3D target. Every child that completes at least seven stations will receive a prize and have the chance to catch a trout.

Additional entertainment at the Fishing Fair includes the 4,000 gallon Fetch-n-Fish mobile aquarium, stocked with fish species found in the Illinois River. At the aquarium, presenter Jason Reynolds entertains the crowd showing of the skills of his Labrador retriever dogs and displays the sport of noodling for catfish. Fishing seminars will be presented by professional anglers all day, including local experts demonstrating a variety of fishing techniques; St. Louis Cardinal’s Fredbird will make an appearance; the Lodge Boys folk band will perform; and food is available for purchase.

“This year we are excited to celebrate 25 years of teaching kids how to fish” said Scott Isringhausen, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban Fishing Coordinator. “The event has grown each year allowing us to welcome more families thanks to the generous donations from all of our sponsors. We are very fortunate to have Phillips 66 of Wood River as a Premier Sponsor, together with Wal-Mart and Cabela’s of St. Charles.”

There is no charge to attend the Fishing Fair or to catch a fish and parking is free. No fishing license or gear is needed. For more information call Pere Marquette State Park at 618-786-3323 ext. 1.

Pere Marquette State Park is located along Illinois Route 100 north of Grafton, Ill.

The event is hosted by Pere Marquette State Park (administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources) and co-sponsored by Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) and the Army Corps of Engineers.

