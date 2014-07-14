The 25 year reunion for the Alton High School Class of 1989 will be on Saturday, August 2 from 7-11 pm at the Loading Dock in Grafton, IL

Tickets for the event, which will include a DJ, heavy appetizers, and non-alcoholic beverages, are $25/person. A cash bar will also be available. Attendees are asked to dress in "dressy casual" style (e.g., shorts/skirts and nice shirt/blouse).

Article continues after sponsor message

All those who plan to attend must RSVP with the number of guests they plan to bring by July 25 via Facebook Alton High c/o '89 or send an email to Lance Witcher at lance.witcher@ogletreedeakins.com so Betsy (Allen) Puent and the Loading Dock have an idea of the total number of attendees. Cash or check payments will be accepted by volunteers at the door.

More like this: