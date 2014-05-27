GRAFTON, IL – For a day filled with fun and educational activities for the entire family check out the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair! The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 7th at Pere Marquette State Park, near Grafton, on Illinois Route 100. The 24th Annual Fishing Fair will include some favorite activities from previous years, plus several new activities we hope families will enjoy.

Some favorites include a catch-and-release bluegill pond, where young anglers can have their photograph taken with their catch; the popular One-Cast station where everyone wins a prize; and the Bow-fishing Stations where children can shoot in a pool or at a 3D target. Every child that completes at least seven stations will receive a prize and have the chance to catch a trout.

A 4,000 gallon mobile aquarium will be returning, stocked with many of the fish species found in the Illinois River. Fishing seminars will be presented there by professional anglers all day, including our local experts demonstrating a variety of fishing techniques. There will also be two Dog Retriever shows and a Noodling demonstration. Fredbird will make an appearance, the Lodge Boys folk band will be playing live, and there will be food available for purchase.

Some exciting new activities will be introduced this year: Radio Disney will be broadcasting live from 12:00 noon to 4PM, with games and activities for kids; the Audubon Center in West Alton will be hosting an educational station; QEM Fire Department will sponsor a “Smoke House” demonstration, where children can experience what it is like and learn techniques to escape from a burning building, and the Center for American Archeology in Kampsville will host a station on fishing in Ancient Illinois.

Scott Isringhausen, IDNR Urban Fishing Coordinator said “We want to get kids hooked on fishing and not on some of the less desirable things that are available for our kids to choose from.

Thanks to our generous sponsors, we are able to continue to offer this free event. We are very fortunate to have Phillips 66 of Wood River as a Premier Sponsor, together with Wal-Mart and Cabela’s of St. Charles.”

There is no charge to attend the Fishing Fair or to catch a fish and parking is free. No license or fishing gear is needed. For more information contact: Pere Marquette State Park at (618) 786-3323 ext. 1 or Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at (618) 883-2524 or view our website at:

http://dnr.state.il.us/lands/landmgt/parks/R4/PRM/PMTwo_Rivers_Fish_Fair.htm

The event is hosted by Pere Marquette State Park (administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources) and co-sponsored by Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service).

