EAST ALTON - The 24th Annual Open House Wings & Wheels Fly In and Car Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29 at St. Louis Regional Airport on Hwy. 111 in East Alton, featuring hundreds of planes and cars.

The Fly In traditionally hosts an assortment of modern Cessna, Piper and Beach aircraft, a number of ultra lights, several helicopters, and occasionally even historic planes and specialty aircraft like a glider or a hovercraft. The car show includes hot rods, antique automobiles, custom cars and motorcycles from around 4 states

Kids of all ages will be able to enjoy watching radio controlled aerial acrobatics with the East Side RC Club’s extensive selection of model airplanes and helicopters. On the other side of the tarmac the Amateur Radio Emergency Service will set up a live broadcast demonstration.

Families are welcome to bring picnic baskets or enjoy BBQ and other tasty treats from the EAA Club and other vendors. Full meals will be available at the airport’s restaurant, the High Flyers Grille.

On Sunday, September 30, kids ages 8-17 can return with their parents for free flights sponsored by the EAA Chapter 864 Young Eagles.

