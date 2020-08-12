Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have released 24 new badges designed to help girls practice ambitious leadership – including in fields which remain dominated by men, such as automotive engineering and civics. In a year of unprecedented global change, the need for strong, broad-minded and decisive leadership has never been greater.

“Girl Scouts allows girls to develop leadership, teamwork and presentation skills that will be beneficial to them in their academic endeavors as well as future careers,” said Rachel Reynolds, a Girl Scout volunteer from Edwardsville whose two daughters are Girl Scouts. “They are being exposed to a wide array of activities and topics encompassing multiple aspects of life including STEM, outdoor activities, financial literacy and life skills.”

The new Girl Scout badges include:

Entrepreneurship (grades K–12). Girls develop an entrepreneurial mindset by participating in age-appropriate activities such as building their own business plans and thinking about what makes a business successful. Three in four of today's girls are interested in becoming an entrepreneur, and more than half also say they need more support in this area; these badges are designed to fill the gap.

STEM Career Exploration (grades 2–8). Girls explore their career interests and connect to STEM fields that help them explore the pressing issues of our time and prepare to change the world. The dearth of women in STEM fields is well-documented, and data shows that girls are more interested in a STEM career when they learn how they can use it to help people, demonstrating the value of Girl Scouts’ unique approach.

Automotive Engineering (grades K–5). Girls learn about designing, engineering and manufacturing vehicles. They design their own vehicles, test prototypes, learn about design thinking, create their own assembly line manufacturing process and more. Only 13% of engineers are women, underscoring the need for these badges which will introduce more girls to the field.

Civics (grades K–12). Girls gain an in-depth understanding of how local, state and federal governments work, preparing them to be voters, activists and even political leaders. Just 24% of eighth-graders are proficient in civics, and only two in five American adults can name the three branches of U.S. government, highlighting the need for these badges.

“Girl Scouting’s new badges will help girls explore even more ways to make a difference in the world,” said Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois CEO Loretta Graham. “Girls want to help write laws in the future. They want to own businesses. They want to help society in STEM fields through activities like finding cures for diseases or building more fuel-efficient cars. Girl Scouts helps girls build confidence and skills that help them achieve their dreams in meaningful ways.”

Reynolds’ daughters Allison and Eleanor appreciate the unique experiences they have had in Girl Scouts. Both girls enjoyed Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ STEM Camp this summer, which was held online for the first time in its eight-year history. Families received project kits in the mail, and girls were able to work with other girls and professional staff to conduct experiments and build gadgets through secure Zoom meetings.

“The STEM programs are fun,” said Allison, who is getting ready to enter third grade. “They allow me to do fun things that I have not been able to do in school yet. I like the experiments such as the baking soda bottle rocket.”

Along with STEM programs, Girl Scouts will continue to offer activities that help girls engage in community service, enjoy the outdoors, explore future careers and make new friends. While the pandemic has the school year starting in new ways, Girl Scout troops are still forming-- using teamwork and creativity to stay engaged no matter what the coming months have in store. Currently, Girl Scout troops in southern Illinois are able to meet and host events in person. However, both Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and Girl Scouts of the USA are offering online Girl Scout programs as well. Girls also explore badges and interesting topics through online videos, activities or special live virtual events. Girl Scouts are encouraged to participate in nationwide community service projects in their own hometowns.

“I have been a Girl Scout since kindergarten,” said Eleanor, who is entering fifth grade. “Girl Scouts is very important to me because it allows me to explore new badges and areas of interest that I would not have been able to do alone.”

“Girl Scouts allows girls to experience so many new topics,” agreed her mother, Rachel, who volunteers with two troops. “The girls each bring a unique set of talents to the group. When together, they work as a team to bring out the best in all of them. One of the girls in my troop said that she knew none of the girls would laugh at her in Girl Scouts. They are all very supportive of each other.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is hosting interactive events online this fall for families who are interested in joining to learn more. All girls in grades K-12 are welcome and adult volunteers are needed. More information is also available at www.gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40.5 counties in southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org for more information Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

